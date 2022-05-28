Rivers Utd Beat Dakkada Away, Maintain Seven Point Lead

Rivers United close in on a first Nigeria Professional Football League title after a hard-earned 3-2 away win against Dakkada in their matchday 30 encounter in Uyo on Saturday.

Stanley Eguma’s side maintained their seven-point advantage over second- placed Plateau United following the win.

Chijoke Akuneto opened scoring for Stanley Eguma’s side in the 21st minute after an error by Samuel Akpan.

The hosts rallied back with Edidiong Ezekiel equalising six minutes later.

Ezekiel gave his side the lead for the first time in the game in the 48th minute.

Substitute Malachy Ohawume equalised for Rivers United eight minutes from time.

Ohawume then fired home the winning goal for Rivers United on the stroke of 90 minutes.

At the New Jos Stadium, Jos, Plateau United kept pressure on leaders Rivers United with a comprehensive 4-0 drubbing of Rangers.

Mohammed Zulkifilu scored from the penalty spot on ninth minute to put the hosts in the lead.

Philip Asiegbu missed the chance to equalise…