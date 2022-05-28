‘Super Eagles Are Our Great Rivals, Mexico Have To Improve’  

El Tri of Mexico coach, Gerardo Martino, has rated the Super Eagles as ‘great rival’ and admits that his team must improve in many ways to be able to turn out well against the Nigerians in their tonight’s international friendly match at the AT & T Stadium, Arlington, Texas, Completesports.com reports.

Mexico who are preparing for the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign and their upcoming CONCACAF Nations League (CNL) group games against Suriname and Jamaica, will take on the Super Eagles at the AT & T Stadium, Dallas, Texas tonight [Saturday] from 08:08pm local time, which is 1:08am Sunday, Nigerian time.

Nigeria have lost twice to Mexico in five senior international games since 1995 and drew three others. The Super Eagles lost their 1995 FIFA Confederations Cup Third-Place match to El Tri 5-4 on penalties after it ended 1-1 in regulation time.

The Super Eagles subsequently…