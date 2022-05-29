Chelsea To Earn £15m Windfall From Real Madrid’s UCL Win

Chelsea are set to receive a £15million windfall thanks to Eden Hazard winning the Champions League with Real Madrid in their 1-0 defeat of Liverpool in Paris on Saturday night, Daily Mail reports.

The payment is due to a clause in Hazard’s contract when he joined Madrid from Chelsea for £103m in 2019, a fee that included performance-related add-ons.

Hazard has only made just three appearances in Madrid’s Champions League campaign and last featured in February, in the round of 16 first leg defeat at Paris Saint-Germain, coming on for eight minutes.

Before that, Hazard played nine minutes of the 2-0 victory over Inter in Madrid’s final group game, also he only started one match, which was the shock 2-1 home defeat against Sheriff Tiraspol in September last year.

And in Saturday’s final against Liverpool, Hazard was an unused substitute as Vinicius Jr scored the winner to land a record-extending 14th Champions League…