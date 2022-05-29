Dessers Celebrates First Super Eagles Goal

Cyriel Dessers has celebrated his first ever goal for the Super Eagles after opening his account in the 2-1 loss to Mexico in Saturday’s friendly game.

Dessers marked his return to the Eagles by getting on the score sheet early in the second half.

The Europa Conference League top scorer bagged the equalizer with a superb downward header off a cross from Calvin Bassey.

Santiago Gimenez had given Mexico the lead in the 12th minute while an own goal by William Troost-Ekong saw the Eagles go behind again.

And commenting on his first goal for the Eagles, Dessers wrote on Twitter:“Mexico v Nigeria, couldn’t be more proud to score my 1st international goal 🇳🇬.”

The Belgian-born striker has the opportunity to add to his tally when the Eagles face Ecuador in another friendly on June 2.

He emerged the first ever top scorer in the inaugural Europa Conference League with 10…