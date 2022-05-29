Eagles’ Rating Player-By-Player In Defeat To Mexico

Following the Super Eagles 2-1 defeat to the El Tri of Mexico in Sunday’s friendly encounter, Completesports.com’s ADEBOYE AMOSU appraises the performance of the players…

FRANCIS UZOHO 7/10

The Omonia Nicosia goalkeeper made three vital saves in the first half. He was not at fault for the two goals conceded by his side.

CHIDOZIE AWAZIEM 6/10

Started as part of a back three, but moved to right-back after the break. Awaziem put up a strong performance in the game.

LEON BALOGUN 6/10

Unlucky to score an own goal in the second half. Did well against a strong Mexican attack.

SEMI AJAYI 6/10

Not really at his best in the first half, but recovered well after the break. Showed he could hold his own against a strong side.

CALVIN BASSEY 8/10

What a performance from the Rangers man. He was at his marauding best in the game and set up Cyriel Dessers for Nigeria’s only goal.

INNOCENT BONKE 4/10

Struggled to cope with the pace of the Mexicans and was duly replaced after the break by Sani…