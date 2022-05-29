Egbele Annual Scrabble Organisers Target The Best At Sophomore Edition

Organisers of the Emmanuel Egbele Annual Scrabble Tournament (EEAST)have promised to raise the bar higher when the second edition gets underway in Lagos this weekend.

This edition tagged “The Sophomore Edition” is expected to create a new ceiling by taking the standard of scrabble competition higher in quality of organisation and the rich-cast of players expected to grace the much-talked about championship in the country.

Players will compete for cash, honour, prestige and rating points in the Masters, Intermediate,

Opens,Students and Veterans categories.

The tournament will be a veritable ground for the development and sustainability of scrabble in the country.

Emmanuel Egbele whose name the tournament was titled, re-emphasised the important of setting attainable standards especially in a country which is regarded as the number one scrabble playing nation in the world.

“We should expect the absolute best scrabble experience. We already know Nigeria is the best scrabble…