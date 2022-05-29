Iwobi:’Lots Of Positives To Take, On To The Next One’

Alex Iwobi says the Super Eagles got a lot of positives despite losing 2-1 to Mexico in a friendly game played in the early hours of Sunday in Dallas, USA.

Jose Peseiro took charge of his first game as Eagles head coach but got his reign off to a bad start.

Mexico deservedly took the lead in the 12th minute through Santiago Gimenez.

Cyriel Dessers made it 1-1 on 53 minutes after heading in a delightful cross from Calvin Bassey.

But just two minutes later an attempt to clear a cross by William Troost-Ekong ended inside the Eagles’ net to put Mexico 2-1 ahead.

Also Read: Madrid Pip Liverpool To Clinch Record-Extending 14th Champions League Title

Despite the loss, Iwobi believes there were positives to take from the game.

“A Lot Of Positives To Take After Today’s Friendly… We Go Again!” he wrote on Twitter

🇳🇬.”

The Eagles have now failed to beat Mexico in six meetigs, losing three and drawing three.

Next up for Peseiro and his boys is another friendly against…