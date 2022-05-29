Madrid Pip Liverpool To Clinch Record-Extending 14th Champions League Title

Real Madrid have won the 2021/22 UEFA Champions League after edging Liverpool 1-0, in the final on Paris on Saturday.

Brazilian winger Vinicius Junior was the hero for Madrid as he netted what was the winner for the LaLiga champions.

It is now a record-extending 14th Champions League title for Madrid who have now won eight straight finals.

For Carlo Ancelotti he is now the only coach to have won the prestigious trophy a record four times, two at AC Milan (2003, 2007) and two at Madrid (2014, 2022).

Also, the Los Blancos have beaten Liverpool in back-to-back Champions League finals.

Liverpool bossed the early exchanges but were denied by some brilliant saves from Thibaut Courtois.

Karim Benzema thought he had given Madrid the lead late in the first half only to see his effort ruled out for offside after a long VAR check.

The breakthrough eventually came for Madrid on 59 minutes thanks to Vinicius, who slotted home a low cross from Federico Valverde.

Liverpool went in search of the…