Moses Helps Spartak Moscow Secure First Russian Cup Title In 19 Years

Victor Moses was in action for Spartak Moscow and played a vital role as they beat city rivals Dinamo Moscow 2-1 in Sunday’s final of the Russian Cup.

Moses featured for 90 minutes as Spartak Moscow won a first Cup title since 2003 and also secured their 14th in the history of the competition.

Spartak Moscow opened scoring in the 10th minute through Aleksandr Sobolev.

Ten minutes into the second half Dinamo Moscow drew level thanks to Arsen Zakharyan.

In the 72nd minute Spartak Moscow went ahead again this time off the boot of Quincy Promes.

Dinamo Moscow had a golden opportunity to equalize when they were awarded a penalty but Daniil Fomin missed nine minutes into added time.

Moses has now won his first trophy since joining the Russian topflight club.

During his time at Chelsea, he won both the FA Cup and the Europa League.

He scored three goals, provided five assists in 34 appearances in all…