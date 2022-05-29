‘My Players Showed Character Against Mexico’

Jose Peseiro has praised the Super Eagles players for showing character despite losing Mexico in an international friendly game in Dallas, USA.

Peseiro took charge of his first game as Eagles coach but could not prevent his side from losing 2-1.

Europa Conference League top scorer Cyriel Dessers opened his goal account, as he equalised for the Eagles after Santiago Gimenez had given Mexico a first half lead.

But an own goal by William Troost-Ekong saw Mexico retook the lead.

And speaking in his post-match press conference, Peseiro praised his players for their impressive display.

“In the first half Mexico was much better than us but in the second half I think we had more balance.

“I am not happy that we lost but I’m happy with the performance of my players because they showed character especially after what Mexico did in the first half. I think in the second half there was improvement.”

