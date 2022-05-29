Nnadozie Super Falcons Keeper Celebrates Paris FC Win

Super Falcons goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie has celebrated her club Paris FC Feminines’ win over Bordeaux in the Division 1 Feminine (Female).

Paris FC defeated Bordeaux 4-1 at the Matmut Atlantique on Friday.

Costa Rican forward, Daphne Herrera scored the first goal of the game for Bordeaux in the 20th minute.

Gaetane Thiney put Paris FC back in the game by scoring an eight minute brace between the 35th and 43rd minute.

Ouleymata Sarr scored a penalty to make it 3-1 on the stroke of halftime and she sealed the win by making it 4-1 a few minutes before the end of the game as the Parisian club took all three points.

And reacting to the win, Nnadozie celebrated the victory on her Twitter handle.

“Big away win tonight against Bordeaux Proud of you all, impossible n’est pas Paris FC,” she Tweeted.

Nnadozie played for the Nigerian U-17 and U-20 football teams.

