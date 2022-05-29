Oshoala Benched As Barcelona Thrash Sporting Huelva To Seal Treble

Asisat Oshoala was an used substitute as Barcelona hammered Sporting Huelva 6-1 to win the Copa La Reina on Sunday.

The win means Barcelona complete a domestic treble of the Spanish women’s league (Primera Iberdola) and the Super Cup.

Sporting Huelva’s goalkeeper Emily Dolan scored an own goal that put the Catalans ahead in the 25th minute and Maria Leon doubled the lead in the 32nd minute.

Sandra Castello halved the deficit just after the hour mark to make it 2-1.

Ana Crnogorcevic made it 3-1 in the 73rd minute from a Lieke Martens assist.

Claudia Pina scored the fourth goal for the dominant Barcelona team and Martens made it 5-1 from substitute Pereira’s assist.

And in three minutes of added time Alexia Putellas got the sixth goal to complete the rout.

