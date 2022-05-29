Sadiq, Omeruo On Target As Almeria Draw At Leganes, Gain Promotion To LaLiga

The duo of Umar Sadiq and Kenneth Omeruo were on target as, Almeria gained promotion to the Spanish topflight after a 2-2 draw at Leganes in their last game of the season.

The result means aside gaining promotion, Sadiq and his Almeria teammates are champions in the Spanish second-tier division.

Omeruo scored in the 42nd minute to put Leganes 2-1 ahead before Sadiq made it 2-2 on 53 minutes.

It was Sadiq’s 18th goal in 36 league games for Almeria their season and for Omeruo it was his second goal in the league.

Borja Garces had given Leganes a ninth minute lead while Rodrigo Ely drew Almeria level on 15 minutes.

Almeria and Real Valladolid, who both ended the campaign on 81 points after 42 games but with Sadiq’s side edging it on goals difference, qualified automatically to the elite division.

The quartet of Eibar, Las Palmas, Tenerife and Girona will battle in the promotion play-offs to determine the third team that will be promoted alongside Almeria and Real Valladolid.

Complete Sports