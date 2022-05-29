Super Eagles Lose 2-1 To Mexico In Friendly; Dessers Opens Goal Account

It was not the best of starts for new head coach, Jose Peseiro, as the Super Eagles lost 2-1 to El Tri of Mexico in an international friendly game at the AT & T Stadium, Dallas, USA, in the early hours of Sunday, Completesports.com reports.

Cyriel Dessers opened his goals account for the Eagles after drawing them level with a powerful header.

The Super Eagles are now winless against Mexico in six meetings, losing three and drawing three.

Up next for Peseiro’s side is another friendly against Ecuador on June 2.

Also Read – Live Blogging: Mexico Vs Nigeria – International Friendly Match

Mexico bossed the early exchanges as the Super Eagles struggled to get a foothold in the game.

Santiago Gimenez then gave Mexico a deserved lead on 12 minutes as his initial effort from a headed pass hit Uzoho and bounced off him into the net.

Andres Guardado almost doubled Mexico lead as he met a long pass but saw his effort parried away by Uzoho.