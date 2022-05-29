The Most Successful European Club Vs The Most Successful English Club

The biggest match on the European club football calendar is finally here. It’s all been building up to this one. It’s Liverpool vs Real Madrid in the Champions League final.

Forty-one years on from their inaugural battle in the beautiful city of Paris, the two behemoths of the game reconvene just north of the French capital in Saint-Denis for the 2021-22 Champions League final on Saturday.

The combatants also happen to be among the most successful clubs in the competition’s history, as 13-time winners Real Madrid will square off against six-time champions Liverpool in a rematch of the 2018 final which still lives fresh in the memory for a multitude of reasons: Mohamed Salah’s injury, Gareth Bale’s worldie, Loris Karius’ nightmare…the list goes on.

The Reds have a seventh title in Europe’s primary competition in their sights this weekend, while continental veterans Los Blancos are aiming to get their hands on the trophy for a record-extending 14th time.

Real Madrid…