Unuanel Delighted With Eagles Performance Against Mexico

Former Kwara United coach, Samson Unuanel has commended the performance of the Super Eagles despite losing 2-1 to Mexico in an international friendly game.

Santiago Gimenez opened the scoring for Mexico in the 12th minute before the Super Eagles leveled the scoreline in the 54th minute through their first opportunity on target. Following a well-placed cross from Calvin Bassey, Cyriel Dessers forced an error from Mexican goalkeeper Rodolfo Cota, who fumbled the ball into his net.

Reacting to the performance, Unuanel in a chat with Completesports.com stated that he’s impressed with the display of the players against Mexico.

“This is an improved performance from the Super Eagles against Mexico.

“I am also delighted with the general performance of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) players that featured in that game.

“This is just the way forward for our football and I pray and…