Friendly: Ecuador Coach Unleashes Villarreal , Brighton, Fenerbahce Stars On Super Eagles

Ecuador head coach Gustavo Alfaro has released his 25-man squad for the friendly against the Super Eagles of Nigeria, reports Completesports.com.

La Tri will take on the Super Eagles in a friendly at the Red Bull Arena Harrison, New Jersey on June 2nd.

The South Americans have also lined up friendlies against Mexico and another African side Cape Verde.

Ecuador will also take on Mexico and Cape Verde on June 5 and June 11 respectively.

Brighton & Hove Albion star Moises Caicedo, Villarreal defender, Pervis Estupian and veteran forward Enner Valencia are some of the big stars named in the squad by Alfaro.

THE FULL SQUAD

Goalkeepers

Hernan Galindez, Moises Ramirez, Alexander Dominguez

Defenders

Robert Arboleda, Piero Hincapie, Felix Tores, Xavier Arreaga, Diego Palacios, Bryon Castillo, Jackson Corozo, Pervis Estupian

Midfielders

Alexander Alvarado, Alan Franco, Gonzalo Plata, Dixon Arroyo, Romario Ibarra, Jeremy Sarmiento, Moises Caicedo, Angel Mena, Jose Cifuentes, Jhegson…