LESF Ready For Commonwealth Esports 2022 In Birmingham

Gamers and fans of Esports gathered over the weekend as the Lagos Esports Forum (LESF) held the Nigeria National Qualifiers to choose the team that will represent the country at the inaugural Commonwealth Esports Championships in Birmingham.

After over 4 hours of pulsating action, Akintoye Arogunmati emerged as the winner of the Men’s category of the eFootball title.

Having overcome 3 previous opponent earlier, Arogs as his Gamer tag goes squared up with Trust Ehiguese in the deciding match which was decided in a best of 3 series. Though he lost the first match, he held his nerve to win the last 2 matches and claim the slot to represent Nigeria.

Team LESF (Nigeria) Team Manager, Ife Akintaju however confirmed that the search for a representative in the Women’s category will be sorted over the next few days to conclude the qualifiers phase.

With the qualifiers concluded, the focus will now be…