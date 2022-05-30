‘Moses An Exemplary Footballer’ —Spartak Moscow

Spartak Moscow have showered plaudits on former Nigeria international Victor Moses after helping them win a first Russian Cup title since 2003.

The Russian giant edged city rivals Dinamo Moscow 2-1 in Sunday’s dramatic final to land a 14th Cup title.

Moses was in action for 90 minutes as he secures his first ever trophy with Spartak Moscow.

And commenting on Moses’ performance, the club wrote on Twitter:”Another trophy for Victor Moses, what an exemplary footballer 💪

“My hero.“

Moses has now won his first trophy since joining the Russian topflight club.

During his time at Chelsea, he won both the FA Cup and the Europa League.

He scored three goals, provided five assists in 34 appearances in all competitions this season.

Spartak Moscow opened scoring in the 10th minute through Aleksandr Sobolev.

Ten minutes into the second half Dinamo Moscow drew level thanks to Arsen Zakharyan.

In the 72nd minute Spartak Moscow went ahead again this time off the boot of Quincy…