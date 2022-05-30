Onuachu Weds Ghanaian Girlfriend In Accra

Super Eagles forward Paul Onuachu married his Ghanaian hearthrob Tracy Acheampong in Accra on Saturday, reports Completesports.com.

Onuachu got engaged to Acheampong in Paris, France in January, 2022.

The couple started their relationship during Onuachu’s days at Danish Super Liga club FC Midtylland.

They reportedly met at Amsterdam Airport.

The striker’s Super Eagles’ teammates Samuel Kalu, Chidera Ejuke and Frank Onyeka were present at the wedding ceremony.

The final ceremony will hold in Lagos on June 19 where some of his teammates are also expected to be in attendance.

