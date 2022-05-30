Rangnick Leaves Manchester United – Complete Sports

Ralf Rangnick will not stay at Manchester United in a consultancy position, the club has announced.

Rangnick took the decision because of his commitment.to coaching the Austria national team.

The 63-year-old over as interim manager at Manchester United last November following the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The German was however unable to rescue their season. They finished sixth, with their lowest points tally (58) in the Premier League era, and failed to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

“We would like to thank Ralf Rangnick for his efforts as interim manager over the past six months,”a statement from the Premier League club said

“By mutual agreement, Ralf will now focus solely on his new role as manager of the Austria national team and will not therefore be taking up a consultancy role at Old Trafford.

