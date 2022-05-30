Udoka Leads Boston Celtics To First NBA Final In 12 Years

Former D’Tigers forward Ime Udoka has taken the Boston Celtics to the NBA finals for the first time in 12 years as they overcame a determined Miami Heat 100-96 in game-seven win.

Boston failed in their last five play-off runs and almost did so again as Jimmy Butler missed a late three-point attempt which would have given Miami the lead.

But Udoka helped them secure victory and will now face Golden State Warriors in the finals with game one to hold in San Francisco on Thursday.

The Celtics led by 17 at one point in the second quarter but a fourth-quarter flurry helped Miami repeatedly reduce the advantage.

After Butler’s missed three-pointer, Boston’s Marcus Smart – who had 24 points and nine rebounds in total – made two free throws to seal the long-awaited finals place.

Also Read: ‘Moses An Exemplary Footballer’ —Spartak Moscow

Speaking after the win, Udoka said:”This is a typical Celtics win.

“We fought through a lot of adversity this year. We’re a resilient…