‘I’m Happy At Rangers’ -Aribo Rules Out Summer Exit

Super Eagles midfielder, Joe Aribo, says he has no intention to leave Rangers during this summer transfer window.

Aribo had another impressive season for the Light Blue in the just concluded 2021/22 season, coming at the back of winning the title two seasons ago.

The 25-year-old scored nine goals and registered 10 assists in 56 matches for the Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side.

The club was chasing a treble at a point in the last campaign, but lost the title to rivals Celtic, and the UEFA Europa League to Eintracht Frankfurt in the final. However, they won the Scottish Cup at the expense of Hearts, with the former Charlton Athletic player playing a prominent role for the club in all the competitions.

The Nigerian star has been linked with a move to some Premier League clubs, including Aston Villa, where his former manager Steven Gerrard is currently in charge.

But in an interview with Brila Fm, Aribo said he is focused on continuing his stay at the club next season, adding that he…