‘We Made It, Hallelujah’ –Iwobi Still Revelling In Everton’s Premier League Survival

Nigeria forward, Alex Iwobi, is yet to recover from the ‘hangover’ of Everton’s narrow escape from being relegated to the English Championship last season.

The Super Eagles star played a very important role in the club’s upheld topflight status, featuring in every minute of Everton’s last 12 Premier League matches of the just concluded 2021/22 season.

In some of the games, Iwobi was played out of position by Frank Lampard and deployed to the right-back role as part of a five-man defensive line.

Immediately after the season, the 26-year-old had put a post on social media, describing the season as the most “mentally challenging of his career”.

In another Social Media post on Wednesday, Iwobi put up a video clip of his moments for the club in the last campaign and tagged it “we made it, hallelujah.”

He made 28 appearances for the Toffees in the league and scored…