Osimhen Wanted By Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich are looking to sign Victor Osimhen as replacement for Poland striker Robert Lewandowski, reports Completesports.com.

Lewandowski has made his intention to leave Bayern Munich this summer known to the club.



Read Also: ‘Super Eagles Test – Free Sample Of What We’ll Face At Qatar 2022’ –Ecuador Coach, Alfaro

The 33-year-old favoured a move to Spanish giants Barcelona, while Premier League giants, Chelsea are also rumoured to be interested in luring him to England.

The Bundesliga champions are considering a number of top options to replace the former Borussia Dortmund forward.

According to Italian news outlet, Corriere dello Sport, Bayern officials have contacted Napoli to ask for information about Osimhen and the feasibility of a possible deal.

Napoli have been clear regarding their €100m price tag, so a top offer will be needed to secure the Nigerian’s signature in the coming months

Osimhen has also been linked with Premier League clubs; Manchester…