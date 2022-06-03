Sadiq Named Almeria Player Of The Season

Umar Sadiq has been named Almeria’s Player of the Season after helping them to the Spanish second division title and promotion to LaLiga.

Almeria announced Sadiq the club’s most outstanding player in the 2021/22 campaign on their Twitter handle on Friday.

Sadiq scored 18 goals provided 12 assists in 36 games in the Spanish second-tier division.

The 25-year-old then netted 19 goals in 38 games in all competitions last term.

In his first season for Almeria (2020/21) he found the back of the net 20 times in 40 games played.

He was left out of the Super Eagles squad that faced Mexico and Ecuador in a doubleheader international friendly games played in the United States.

By James Agberebi

