‘Why Friendly Game Against Nigeria Was Significant To Us’ —Ecuador Captain, Valencia

Ecuador skipper Enner Valencia has explained why the friendly game against the Super Eagles of Nigeria was significant to them.

A third minute goal from Pervis Estupinan secured a 1-0 win for 2022 World Cup-bound Ecuador.

It was the Eagles’ second defeat in five days after also losing 2-1 to Mexico.

Ecuador are drawn in Group A at this year’s World Cup alongside hosts Qatar, Senegal and Netherlands.

And reflecting on the win, the former West Ham United striker wrote on Twitter:”It was not only a preparatory match for our dream (Qatar), it was to give a little joy to our people who make a homeland outside of our homeland.

“We all dream of our beloved Ecuador united, where our children can grow up in an environment of peace and national unity.”



