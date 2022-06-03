Why Peseiro Will Succeed As Eagles Coach –Akpoborie

Former Nigerian striker, Jonathan Akpoborie has expressed confidence in the coaching ability of Super Eagles coach, Jose Peseiro.

Recall that the Portuguese tactician was hired by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) after Nigeria’s failure to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

However, in a chat with Completesports.com, the former Wolfsburg star stated that Peseiro’s attitude to work and technical ability will help him succeed.

Read Also: Pique, Shakira On Verge Of Breakup Over Cheating Allegation

“At first, I was a bit skeptical about him when I heard the NFF wanted to hire him. However, I am optimistic he will succeed with the Super Eagles going by his attitude to work and technical ability.

” I can’t really judge him with the loss against Mexico or with the game against Ecuador that will be played on Friday morning.

“The real test will come in AFCON 2023 qualifiers where we can truly see his work. In all, I believe he will succeed “

Copyright…