Balogun Linked With QPR Move

Leon Balogun has been linked with a move to Sky Bet Championship club, Queens Park Rangers, reports Completesports.com.

Balogun is seeking a fresh challenge after Scottish Premiership outfit , Glasgow Rangers announced on Friday he will leave club this summer.

The 33-year-old spent two years with the Gers winning the title and the Scottish Cup.

Read Also: ‘Balogun A Personality Leader At Rangers’ —QPR Boss, Beale

Balogun has been used sparingly by manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst since he took over from Steven Gerrard following the emergence of Calvin Bassey.

The versatile defender had an excellent working relationship with QPR boss, Michael Beale, who once worked as assistant to Gerrard at Rangers.

Beale also took to the social media to pay tribute to the Nigerian after announced the defender’s departure on Friday.

“Leon Balogun was outstanding for @RangersFC – both on the pitch but also around the changing room. He is a “personality” leader who gives his team…