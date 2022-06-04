‘NPFL Players Deserve To Be Part Of Peseiro’s Eagles’ AFCON Qualifiers Plan’

Former Nigerian goalkeeper, Peter Rufai believes the Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) players have done enough to be a continuous part of the Super Eagles after their impressive display against Mexico and Ecuador in an international friendlies.

Recall that the Super Eagles coach, Jose Peseiro featured some of the invited NPFL players in the team’s 2-1 loss to Mexico and 1-0 defeat to Ecuador on Friday.

However, in an interview with Completesports.com, the 1994 Africa Cup of Nations winner, stated that a few of the players have shown that they are ready for the big stage if given the opportunity.

He also commended the performance of Faisal Sani and Ishaq Rafiu for their strong display against Ecuador and insisted that the NPFL players deserve to be part of Peseiro’s 2023 AFCON qualifiers plan.

“I am very impressed with the performance of the NPFL players in…