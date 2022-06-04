Partey Bags Chieftaincy Title For Leading Ghana, Beating Super Eagles

Arsenal midfielder, Thomas Partey, has received a chieftaincy title from his ancestral people of Manya Krobo – a Municipal District in Ghana’s Eastern Region – for an “outstanding team leadership and astonishing performance” with which he led the Black Stars to beat Nigeria’s Super Eagles in the decisive 2022 FIFA World Cup African qualifying playoff round, Completesports.com reports.

Partey’s home town, Krobo Odumase, is located in Manya Krobo District. He was invited for the Chieftaincy title coronation by the District’s traditional ruler, His Royal Majesty, Nene Sakite II, also for promoting the image of his home people and well-being with his football talent and Partey Foundation.

In the absence of Andre Agew, Partey was Ghana stand-in captain when the Black Stars played Nigeria in the two-legged 2022 FIFA World Cup African qualifiers play-off fixture.

The first leg in Kumasi ended…