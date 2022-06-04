Peseiro Invites Musa, Ekong, 25 Others For Sierra Leone, São Tomé

Head Coach José Santos Peseiro has called up captain Ahmed Musa, deputy captain William Ekong and 25 other players to the camp of the Super Eagles for this month’s 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying matches against Sierra Leone and São Tomé and Príncipe.

The Portuguese tactician has also invited goalkeepers Francis Uzoho and Adewale Adeyinka, defenders Olaoluwa Aina, Calvin Bassey, Sani Faisal, Oluwasemilogo Ajayi and Chidozie Awaziem, midfielders Joseph Ayodele-Aribo, Alex Iwobi and Innocent Bonke, and forwards Moses Simon, Terem Moffi, Cyriel Dessers and Emmanuel Dennis – who were all part of the squad that played Mexico and Ecuador in prestige friendlies in the United States of America.

Peseiro has added Israeli –based goalkeeper Adebayo Adeleye, defenders Abdullahi Shehu, Zaidu Sanusi, Leon Balogun and Kenneth Omeruo, midfielders Oghenekaro Etebo and Frank Onyeka, and forwards Victor Osimhen, Samuel Chukwueze, Ademola Lookman and Sadiq Umar.

Nigeria welcome Sierra…