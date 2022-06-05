Alex Ex-Chelsea Star Undergoes Heart Surgery

Former Chelsea Brazilian defender Alex has revealed that he has undergone heart bypass surgery after four blocked arteries were discovered, Daily Mail reports.

Alex, 39, retired from professional football in 2016 after a long and successful career playing for Chelsea, PSV Eindhoven, Paris Saint-Germain and AC Milan.

His former Brazilian club Santos posted on its social media channels a video of Alex at a hospital in an undisclosed location as he recovers on Friday.



Alex wrote:“I came here to deny reports saying I had a heart attack. I found a (health) problem a few days ago, doctors decided to give me a bypass surgery. I had four blocked arteries.”

Also Read: My Moroccan Girlfriend Made Me To Convert To Islam –Partey

“I just left the intensive care unit, I will stay at the hospital for another six days.”

Santos posted the video with a caption saying: “Our idol sent a message to reassure the Santista Nation!

“We are all with you and rooting for your speedy recovery,…