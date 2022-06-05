Black Stars Maintain Top Spot After Draw At Central African Republic

The Black Stars of Ghana maintained first position in Group E, after holding Central African Republic (CAR) to a 1-1 draw away in their second game of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier on Sunday.

Muhammed Kudus opened scoring for the Black Stars in the 17th but CAR equalized through Karl Namnganda four minutes before the end of the first half.

The draw takes leaders Black Stars’ points tally to four after two games played so far in the qualifying series while CAR are third on just a point.

In the group’s other game, Angola forced Madagascar to a 1-1 draw, to tie on the same points with Ghana but are second on inferior goals difference.

While Ghana will host Angola on match day three in September, Central African Republic will be guests to Madagascar also in the same month.

Meanwhile, Ghana defender Jonathan Mensah was rushed to the hospital after sustaining a serious injury in…