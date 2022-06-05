Chelsea Favourites To Sign Dembele

Premier League giant Chelsea are favourites to complete a deal to sign Barcelona French forward Ousmane Dembele this summer, talkSPORT understands.

Chelsea are closing in on a deal to make Dembele the first transfer of new owner Todd Boehly era, with the French international available on a free at the end of June when his contract expires.

Dembele moved to the Nou Camp in 2017 for almost £100million – in a deal that supposedly could rise to staggering £135.5m [€147m] – and made 150 appearances across five seasons for Barcelona.

That included his most productive campaign for the club last term, where in 21 appearances the winger had 13 assists for the Spanish side, scoring two goals in the process.

But his spell with the Catalan giants will be remembered as one of unfulfilled potential due to persistent injury troubles for the 25-year-old.

With no new contract likely to be agreed at this point, a move away from Barcelona appears likely.

And talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook…