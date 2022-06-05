I Love How Real Madrid Fans Adore Courtois –Martinez

Belgium coach Roberto Martinez has praised Thibaut Courtois after playing a key role in Real Madrid’s Champions League success.

He believes that the trend of no goalkeeper having ever won the Ballon d’Or could now change.

“What I love in his case is the recognition of the Real Madrid fans,” Martinez told TribalFootball.

“It’s never easy for a foreign player to be so adored at Madrid, especially at a club with a long tradition of local goalkeepers like Casillas or Buyo.”

Courtois’ performance in the final against Liverpool was statistically the greatest seen in Champions League history.

In 2018, Real Madrid signed Courtois for £35 million, becoming La Liga‘s most expensive goalkeeper, surpassing the record set by Jan Oblak. He won a second La Liga title and a third Zamora trophy in 2020. In 2022, he won a third La Liga title and first UEFA Champions League title.

