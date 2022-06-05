Maguire May Lose Manchester United Captaincy

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire faces losing the armband.

Incoming manager Erik ten Hag is set to allow the players to choose who the captain should be, and David de Gea is expected to get the nod from his team-mates, says The Sun.

Maguire’s days as captain have appeared to be numbered for some time as the England centre-back was believed to be involved in a power struggle with star striker Cristiano Ronaldo back in February.

It was claimed that interim boss Ralf Rangnick considered speaking to the pair about the Portuguese forward taking on the armband for the rest of the season, but Maguire managed to retain his role in the end.

It is understood that Ronaldo would still be in the running to replace Maguire now, but de Gea would likely beat him if it comes down to a vote in the dressing room.

