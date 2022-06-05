Mane Backtracks On Liverpool Quit Comments

Senegal and Liverpool forward, Sadio Mane, has backtracked on his earlier comments stating that 60 to 70% of Senegalese people want him to leave Liverpool.

Mane has been linked with a move away from the Premier League in recent weeks.

He fueled the rumours on Friday in a press conference while on international duty for Senegal when he said, “isn’t it between 60 to 70% of Senegalese want me to leave Liverpool? I will do what they want. We will see soon! The future will tell us.”

But the 30 year old changed his tune after scoring a hattrick in a 3-1 win over Benin Republic in a 2023 Africa Cup of Nations 2023 qualifier to become Senegal’s all time highest goalscorer with 32 goals, overtaking Henri Camara in the process.

In an interview with Canal Plus, as quoted by Mirror ,Mane revealed he was only joking with earlier comments .

“I spoke yesterday while joking with a bit of humour and…