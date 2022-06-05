Mourinho In Line To Replace Pochettino At PSG

Jose Mourinho has emerged as acandidate to replace Mauricio Pochettino as the new manager of Paris Saint-Germain this summer, according to a report.

The 59-year-old returned to management with Roma during the 2021-22 campaign following his sacking from Tottenham Hotspur in April 2021, where in strange circumstances, he had replaced Pochettino in the dugout.

Roma and Mourinho endured a respectable first season together, with a sixth-placed finish in Serie A being enough to see the club qualify for the Europa League, whilst the former Manchester United and Chelsea boss also oversaw his side lift the Europa Conference League trophy.

However, after just 12 months back in Italy, Mourinho could well be on the move again according to talkSport, who are reporting that PSG are considering his services ahead of the 2022-23 season.

Pochettino is said to be on the verge of the sack in Paris following an…