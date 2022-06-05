My Moroccan Girlfriend Made Me To Convert To Islam –Partey

Arsenal star, Thomas Partey, has disclosed that he was convinced by his Moroccan girlfriend, Sara Bella to convert to Islam.

Born as a Christian in the Eastern Region of Ghana, Partey’s conversion came as a surprise to some Ghanaian football followers.

In a video shared by ace broadcaster Nana Aba Anamoah, Partey said he converted because of the woman and there is nothing wrong with it.

In the video, the Black Stars midfielder said: “I have a girl I love, I know my side chics will leave me but it’s no problem… I grew up with Muslims so at the end of the day it is the same thing”.

He also said that he is married to her after he was asked when he intends to tie the knot with her saying “I am already married and my Muslim name is Yakubu”.

Partey, 28, was recently installed as a development chief in his hometown of Odumase Krobo, Ghana.

At a short ceremony on Friday, the…