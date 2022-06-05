Nadal Aims For Record Title, Battles Ruud In French Open Final

Veteran tennis star, Rafal Nadal will be aiming a record 14th Paris title as he confronts Gasper Ruud, who is seeking a maiden Grand Slam crown, in today’s French Open final.

Nadal, 36, had to overcome great rivals to make it into his 14th final at the French Open, such as Felix Auger-Aliassime, Novak Djokovic and Alexander Zverev, who couldn’t continue his battle in the semifinals due to an ankle injury.

However, the Spaniard has the opportunity to win his Grand Slam number 22 and extend his unbeaten record at Roland Garros finals.

Meanwhile, Ruud has already achieved his best result in a Grand Slam as he had not been pastthe fourth round in a major before. Nevertheless, he has his eyes on the prize and wants to become the first man to beat Nadal at this stage in this tournament.

The Norwegian has better numbers than the Spaniard in the tournament, including 52 aces and 259 winners. Can he also outperform him during the final?

As for their playing styles, both players…