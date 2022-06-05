NPFL: Plateau United Pip Pillars, Rivers United Fall To Wikki

League leaders, Rivers United fell to a 1-0 defeat against Wikki Tourists, while their closest challengers, Plateau United defeated Kano Pillars 1-0 on Sunday.

Plateau United reduced the gap betweens them and Rivers United to seven points.

In Bauchi, Rivers United went behind on 14 minutes through a Manu Garba strike.

Jesse Akila scored the decisive goal for Plateau United on 38 minutes.

In Ikenne, Remo Stars returned to winning ways after two consecutive defeats edging out hard fighting Gombe United 1-0 with Sikiru Alimi scoring the winner on 17 minutes.

MFM looked destiny for relegation from the NPFL after they were held to a 0-0 draw at home by Lobi Stars.

Elsewhere, Sunshine Stars defeated Nasarawa United 2-1 in Akure.

Chigozie Chilekwu and Ugochukwu Leonard were on target for the hosts, while Chinedu Ohanachom scored Nasarawa United’s only goal of the game.

Kwara United defeated Katsina United 2-0 with Issa Gata and Junior Lokosa scoring the goals.

FULL RESULTS

Heartland…