Super Eagles Begin Preparation For Sierra Leone, Sao Tome Games

The Super Eagles will hold their first training session in Abuja on Sunday night ahead of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Sierra Leone and Sao Tome and Principe, reports Completesports.com.

The training which will hold at the mainbowl of the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja will start at 5.30pm .It will be open to the media.

The team will have two more training sessions on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Tuesday’s session will also be open to the media, while the team will train behind closed door on Wednesday.

There will be pre-match press conference with the head coach Jose Peseiro and captain Ahmed Musa on Wednesday by 12 noon.

The media will have the chance to interact with the players on Friday.

The Super Eagles will host the Leone Stars at the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja on Thursday.

The team will travel to Marrakech, Morocco for a a matchday two encounter against Sao Tome and…