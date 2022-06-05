Wales Beat Ukraine To Reach First World Cup In 64 Years

Ukraine’s hopes of qualifying for this year’s FIFA World Cup in Qatar ended in disappointment after they lost 1-0 to Wales in the qualifying playoffs in Cardiff on Sunday.

Wales have now qualified for a first World Cup since the 1958 edition held in Sweden.

In a rain-soaked match in the Welsh capital, Ukraine’s captain, Andriy Yarmolenko, headed into his own net in the first half as he tried to block a free-kick from Gareth Bale.

The result means Wales go into Group B for the tournament, beginning in Qatar in November, alongside England, the United States and Iran.

It was an emotional occasion for Ukrainian fans as they watched their team far from home, where the war against Russia continues.

Ukraine dominated the opening half-hour with Welsh goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey called into action on multiple occasions, as the home side struggled to contain the likes of Oleksandr…