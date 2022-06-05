‘We Can Shock Ghana Just Like We Did Against Nigeria In Lagos’

Ahead of Sunday’s 2023 AFCON qualifier against Ghana, Central African Republic head coach Raoul Savoy believes his team can draw inspiration from their shock win against Nigeria in Lagos on October 2021.

Savoy’s side stunned the Eagles 1-0 inside the Teslim Balogun stadium during match day three of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

However, the Eagles avenged the defeat as they claimed a 2-0 away win in the reverse fixture.

And despite admitting the Black Stars are favourites to finish top of the table, Savoy is confident of surprising the four-time AFCON winners.

“Of course, Ghana are the powerhouse, They are going to the [2022 Fifa) World Cup finals,” Savoy said on Assh FM.

“I think they will top the group. The battle will be great and it will be between the other three teams to finish second and qualify. We are not going to lay down to be the victim for Ghana, we are going to fight.

“I can remind…