Champions League Final Was Absolute Shambles

Liverpool great Sir Kenny Dalglish has slammed UEFA over their handling of the Champions League final in Paris.

Thousands of supporters were left stuck outside Stade de France last Saturday as the Reds prepared to face Real Madrid. Jurgen Klopp’s side were beaten 1-0 on the night, but it’s the fallout from the shocking treatment of fans outside the stadium that has dominated the agenda.

Writing in his Sunday Post column, Dalglish wrote: “The scenes at last Saturday’s Champions League Final were totally unacceptable. What the Liverpool supporters had to go through was appalling.

“I was at the Stade de France, and the whole thing was an absolute shambles. I thought the fans showed great restraint and patience as they tried to get into the stadium to see the game, only to be faced by tear gas, pepper spray and what appeared local youths intent on causing mayhem.

“UEFA initially went into defensive mode, but have since offered an apology. They stated ‘No football fan…