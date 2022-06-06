Dessers Insists Super Eagles Must Beat Sierra Leone

Cyriel Dessers says the Super Eagles must go all out for a win against Sierra Leone in their 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier, reports Completesports.com.

The Super Eagles will begin their quest for a place in Cote d’Ivoire 2023 when they entertain the Leone Stars at the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja on Thursday.

The West Africans were held to a 4-4 draw the last time both teams met in November 2020 at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City.

The Eagles were eliminated in the Round of 16 at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

The team also failed to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup to be hosted by Qatar.

After beginning the new era under Portuguese trainer Jose Peseiro with two defeats against Mexico and Ecuador, Dessers Insists they have no choice than to beat the Leone Stars.

“We have to perform,…