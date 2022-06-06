Eagles Will Excel Under Peseiro –Uzoho

Super Eagles goalkeeper, Francis Uzoho has revealed that the team will excel under new manager, Jose Peseiro.

Recall that the Super Eagles lost their first two games under the Portuguese but won over a majority of the fans as a result of their impressive displays.

Uzoho in particular earned huge plaudits for his superb showing after he was roundly criticised for his part in Nigeria’s failure to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup to be hosted by Qatar.

The likes of Joe Aribo, Alex Iwobi and Calvin Bassey also redeemed themselves after recent criticisms of their performance.

Uzoho stated that Peseiro played a key role in the team’s rejuvenation.

“We are enjoying the freedom to express ourselves, to believe in ourselves and the coach brings a lot of confidence to the team. I think with him we are going to do great things,” the goalkeeper told ESPN.

The Super Eagles will be back in action against the Leone Stars…