FIBA Shunned FG’s Invitation For Mediation In Nigeria Basketball Crises

It has been confirmed that the Federation of International Basketball Association(FIBA) refused the overtures of the Federal Government three times to resolve the crises rocking the sport in Nigeria.

In separate letters dated 26, October, 12 November and 17 November, 2021, the Sports Minister Sunday Dare extended invitations to FIBA to visit the country and mediate the crises.

On October 26, 2021 in a letter addressed to the Secretary General of FIBA-Africa, Mr Andreas Zagklis, the Sports Minister noted that, “Nigeria as a country will be happy to receive and welcome a delegation from FIBA to look into the crisis in the NBBF, or recommend a possible solution and advice in resolving the crisis in the Federation.”

This was followed up with another letter on 21 November, 2021 addressed to Mr Hamane Niang, President of FIBA in which Sunday Dare, the Sports Minister highlighted the following:

“I want to encourage FIBA to…