I’ll Keep Fighting For More Titles –Nadal

Rafael Nadal has reiterated that he would “fight to keep going” after beating Casper Ruud in the final to win his 14th French Open title on Sunday, despite being hampered by injury.

The record 22-time Grand Slam champion has been suffering from a chronic left foot problem and said earlier this week he was not sure how long he could continue and that every match at Roland Garros could be his last.

On the eve of the final, he even said he’d rather lose Sunday in exchange for a new foot.

“I don’t know what can happen in the future, but I’m going to keep fighting to try to keep going,” Nadal said after thrashing Ruud 6-3, 6-3, 6-0.

“For me, it’s incredible to play here. It’s an incredible feeling.”

Nadal’s victory was his 112th in the clay-court major, against only three defeats.

His participation at the tournament had been in doubt even earlier in the season after another…